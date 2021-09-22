White House Says Call Between Biden and Macron to Happen Soon, Details Being Finalized

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The call between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will happen soon after their respective teams finalize all the details, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

"It'll happen soon. We're in touch with Macron's team about finalizing the details and the schedule for that. The president looks forward to speaking with him, to reaffirming our commitment to the partnership - the long-standing alliance - and to continuing to work together on a range of important issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific," Psaki said.

The US and France have experienced turbulence in their diplomatic ties in the days following the announcement of an agreement between Australia, the UK and US to get Canberra nuclear-powered submarines, undermining a $66 billion submarine deal between Paris and Canberra.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision a "stab in the back," emphasizing that trust had been undermined. French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, stated that Europe must reinforce strategic autonomy and defense after this incident.