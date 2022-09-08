White House Says Can Not Confirm Possible Biden-Xi Meeting During November G20 Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The White House does not have any updates on the possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The White House does not have any updates on the possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in November, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Biden said earlier in the week that he will surely see Xi at the G20 Summit should the Chinese leader attend the event.

"I don't have anything on that.

I am not gonna get ahead of our plans, I am not gonna confirm anything," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Biden and Xi spoke in late July prior to tensions between the United States and China escalated because of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip to Taiwan.

Earlier in August, US Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said that Biden and Xi had discussed a possible in-person meeting in November that US media reported could take place in Southeast Asia.