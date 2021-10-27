(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that she could not confirm a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden in Glasgow.

The Turkish media outlet TRT reported earlier on Wednesday that Erdogan said he would meet with Biden in Glasgow, Scotland, during the COP26 climate summit.

"Certainly, I understand the interest and I expect we will have more on the bilat(eral)s in the next day or two, but I don't have anything to confirm quite yet," Psaki said.