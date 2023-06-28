White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Biden administration cannot confirm whether most of the Russian tactical nuclear weapons that were supposed to be deployed to Belarus have been delivered, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said a large part of the Russian nuclear weapons earmarked for deployment to his country have arrived, according to the Belta news agency.

"I cannot confirm that for you," Dalton told reporters when asked to comment on Lukashenko's statement.

Lukashenko also said that Minsk is developing an algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the case of external aggression.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in mid-June that Moscow had transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and would complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons completely by the end of the year. Putin said the deployment was an element of deterrence and a signal to those thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.