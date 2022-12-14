White House Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Sending Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

The White House cannot confirm reports of the United States sending Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The White House cannot confirm reports of the United States sending Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"When it's ready to announce and speak to the details, we'll certainly do that," Kirby told a press conference.