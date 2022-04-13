White House Says Cannot Confirm Reports That Chemical Weapon Used In Mariupol
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 12:01 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States cannot confirm the allegations that a chemical weapon was used in Mariupol, Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
"Nothing to confirm at this time," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
Psaki added that the United States does not have anyone on the ground in Ukraine to participate in an investigation into the allegations.