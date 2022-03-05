White House Says Cannot 'Predict' if US Will Provide Ukraine With Jet Fighters

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said she has nothing to predict regarding whether the US will provide fighter jets to Ukraine.

"We have provided a range of security and military assistance, including defensive assistance. We recently provided helicopters," Psaki said when asked about the US providing Kiev with jets. "I don't have anything in addition to predict on that front."