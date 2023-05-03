White House Says 'Certainly' Not Encouraging Ukraine To Strike Beyond Its Borders
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 11:32 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
"The United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.
we've been very clear from here about that," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing in light of the drone attack against the Kremlin overnight.
Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.