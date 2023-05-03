White House Says 'Certainly' Not Encouraging Ukraine to Strike Beyond Its Borders

The United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.

we've been very clear from here about that," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing in light of the drone attack against the Kremlin overnight.

Earlier on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow in what Russia says was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack.