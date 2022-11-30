White House Says 'Challenge' to Help Ukraine Keep Heat, Lights on Through Winter

The United States will try to help Ukraine keep as many lights on and as much heat on through the winter as possible, but it will be challenging, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday

"We are working with other allies and partners in the region to again help provide transformers and electrical equipment, technical assistance and the light so that we can try to help Ukraine keep as many lights on through the winter, as much heat on through the winter as possible, but it will be a challenge because we don't think that the Russians are gonna stop," Kirby told a press briefing.