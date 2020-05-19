UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says China's 'Token' $2Bln Payment To WHO Meant As Distraction

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

White House Says China's 'Token' $2Bln Payment to WHO Meant as Distraction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The US government sees China's newly announced payment to the World Health Organization (WHO) as an attempt to distract from Beijing's failure in handling the COVID-19 outbreak, White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, China announced that it would provide more than $2 billion over two years to the WHO to fight the pandemic.

"The CCP [Chinese Communist Party]'s payment of $2 billion is a token to distract from the growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to meet its obligations under International Health Regulations to tell the truth and warn the world what was coming," Ullyot said.

President Donald Trump has suspended US payments to the WHO pending a review of how the organization handled the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. China has said it released information about the virus in a timely manner. The WHO said its emergency declaration gave countries plenty of time to prepare.

Related Topics

World China White House Trump Beijing Competition Commission Of Pakistan From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Comments on US Attorney G ..

5 minutes ago

Putting Afghans' Interests Key to Ghani-Abdullah T ..

5 minutes ago

Indian troops target civil population in Khuiratta ..

5 minutes ago

Heavy rain plays havoc with standing crops in Shan ..

10 minutes ago

Bill Gates, bogeyman of virus conspiracy theorists ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.