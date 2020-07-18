White House says civil rights icon Lewis leaves 'enduring legacy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The White House on Saturday remembered John Lewis as a giant of the civil rights movement in America.

"Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted after the Georgia congressman died Friday at the age of 80.

"We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis' incredible contributions to our country," she wrote.