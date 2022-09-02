White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, John Podesta to Become Energy Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy will be leaving the position later this month and former Bill Clinton Chief of Staff and Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta will become a new presidential energy advisor, the White House announced on Friday.

"Today, President (Joe) Biden announced that John Podesta will serve as Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and Ali Zaidi will be promoted to Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor," the White House said in a statement. "Gina McCarthy will depart the White House on September 16."

Podesta will oversee implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy and climate provisions, as well as chair the president's National Climate Take Force, according to the White House.

Zaidi will serve as vice-chair of the task force, the White House also said.

Biden thanked in the statement the outgoing climate advisor McCarthy for her time working for his administration and wished her the best as she departs the White House. Biden also praised incoming energy advisor Podesta.

"We are fortunate that John Podesta will lead our continued innovation and implementation. His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us," Biden said in the statement.

Podesta is known for having thousands of emails composed during his time as Hillary Clinton's campaign manager during the 2016 election published by WikiLeaks.