WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States keeps communication lines with China open, despite tensions over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's transit trip to the country, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Tsai met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California.

"Our channels of communications (with China) are open," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Washington has conveyed its message to Beijing in recent days, urging China to keep calm, she said, adding that this is a private trip, and there are no reasons to overreact.

"We will continue to keep those channels of conversation open," Jean-Pierre said.

Beijing firmly opposes the transit visit by the Taiwanese leader and her meeting with McCarthy, which it believes contradict the one-China principle and undermine the country's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.