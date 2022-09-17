UrduPoint.com

White House Says Concerned By Reports Of Iran Police Killing, Will Seek Accountability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The Biden administration is concerned by reports of the death of a 22-year old Iranian woman at the hands of law enforcement and will seek accountability for any human rights abuses occurring in Iran, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police. Her death is unforgivable," Sullivan said on Friday. "We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses."

The morality police refers to the Guidance Patrol of the Law Enforcement Force of Iran, established in 2005 to arrest women for alleged violations of Islamic dress code.

Amini died after being beaten by the authorities for not properly wearing her hijab, according to US Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley.

The Special Envoy called on Iran to stop the violence against women exercising their fundamental rights and vowed accountability.

The hospital where Amini died became the scene of public demonstrations, which were met with security forces, regional media reports said.

