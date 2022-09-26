UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Condemns Any Violence' Following Deadly Shooting In Russian School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Commenting on a deadly shooting incident in a Russian school on Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration condemns any violence and President Joe Biden always calls such cases out

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Commenting on a deadly shooting incident in a Russian school on Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration condemns any violence and President Joe Biden always calls such cases out.

"We condemn any violence. That's something that the President always calls out. He feels it's important that we speak out, especially when you hear about violence in schools," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

On Monday morning, former student Artem Kazantsev opened fire in school No.

88 in Izhevsk and then committed suicide. According to the committee, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava. The head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, said that Kazantsev, born in 1988, suffered from a neuropsychiatric disorder.

The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the death toll in a school shooting has risen to 15, including 11 schoolchildren, and another 24 people have been injured with 22 of them being children.

