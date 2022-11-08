UrduPoint.com

White House Says 'Confident' About Unwavering US Support For Kiev After Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

White House Says 'Confident' About Unwavering US Support for Kiev After Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The White House is "confident" that the United States' support for Ukraine will remain unwavering regardless of the outcome of the November 8 midterm elections, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We're confident that the United States' support for Ukraine will be unflinching and unwavering. That's what we believe and that's how we see this going forward," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are going to continue to work very hard to make sure that there's a bipartisan effort as we continue to support Ukraine in their efforts."

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States November

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

1 hour ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

1 hour ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

1 hour ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

1 hour ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

1 hour ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.