White House Says 'Confident' About Unwavering US Support for Kiev After Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The White House is "confident" that the United States' support for Ukraine will remain unwavering regardless of the outcome of the November 8 midterm elections, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We're confident that the United States' support for Ukraine will be unflinching and unwavering. That's what we believe and that's how we see this going forward," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We are going to continue to work very hard to make sure that there's a bipartisan effort as we continue to support Ukraine in their efforts."