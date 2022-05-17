White House Says 'Confident' NATO Will Reach Consensus on Sweden, Finland Joining Alliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The United States is confident NATO allies will reach a consensus on the accession of Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance despite Turkey's concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"I know there was a question about what the Turkish government said about Finland and Sweden. The Secretary (Antony Blinken) spoke to this during his press conference in Berlin ... So what he said is we are confident we will reach consensus as an alliance on an entry process should they decide to apply," Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.