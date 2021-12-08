UrduPoint.com

White House Says Confident US Can Communicate With Russia Going Forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that Russia and the United States have managed to have talks both at the height of the Cold War and in the post-Cold War era and the Biden administration is confident the two countries can do that going forward.

"We have found a way to have discussions at the height of the Cold War and we've done this in the post-Cold War era through the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE and other mechanisms. We can do that going forward," Jean-Pierre said.

