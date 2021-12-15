White House Says Confident US Schools Will Not Be Placed on Lockdown Due to Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden administration is confident schools in the United States will not be placed on lockdown as a result of the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Biden administration is confident schools in the United States will not be placed on lockdown as a result of the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are very confident that that's gonna be the case, we are not gonna shut down. We are confident by the resources and by what we have learned and the tools that we have," Jean-Pierre said when asked about the possibility of the closure of schools.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States was up 37% as compared to last week and the number of COVID-19-related deaths over that period had increased by 28%.

On Monday, the California authorities reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all non-exempt individuals through January 15 to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant during the holiday season.

The health authorities in South Africa, where the Omicron was first detected, have said the variant was found in vaccinated individuals, the cases are mild and the reactions in the Western countries to it are surprising and unfounded.