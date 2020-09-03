White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Thursday that the executive office believes a government shutdown will be avoided at the end of the month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Thursday that the executive office believes a government shutdown will be avoided at the end of the month.

"We do believe that we'll be able to get funding to avoid a shutdown," McEnany said.

The Press Secretary noted that White House officials have already started discussing the issue but added that she has no details on whether negotiations have started with congressional leaders.

The current spending bill expires on September 30 and both chambers of Congress reconvene on September 8.

The last government shutdown albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.