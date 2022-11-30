White House Says Continues to Assess Ties With Riyadh, Expects Discussion With Congress

The Biden administration continues to assess its bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia and expects to begin talks with Congress members on the matter, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022)

"We have been internally working our way through looking at this bilateral relationship, that work continues," Kirby told a press briefing. "Now that the midterms are over, and Congress is back, we expect that conversations with members of Congress will start to take place with respect to Saudi Arabia and consult with them about their views."