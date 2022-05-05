UrduPoint.com

White House Says Date Of Biden's Trip To Israel Not Scheduled Yet

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The date of US President Joe Biden's planned trip to Israel has not been scheduled yet, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We haven't quite locked in the date yet, and so I don't have any further detail at this point," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked if Biden will visit Israel during his trip to the middle East in June.

On Tuesday, Axios reported citing Israeli officials that the Biden administration is considering holding a regional leaders' summit during the US president's trip to the Middle East in late June.

In April, the White House said Biden had accepted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's invitation to visit Israel.

During a meeting at the White House last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata raised the possibility of holding a regional summit as part of Biden's upcoming trip to the Middle East.

