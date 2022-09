White House Says Decision Not to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism 'Final'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States' decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism is final, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"Yes it is," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing when asked if the decision was final.