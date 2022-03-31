UrduPoint.com

White House Says Defers To CDC Border Expulsion Policy, Bracing For Migrant Surge If Ended

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Biden administration defers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to deciding whether to lift Title 42 restrictions that allow for migrant deportations on public health grounds while it prepares for an influx of people at the border should they lift it, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

"This is a decision that we have long deferred to CDC. Title 42 is a public health directive, it is not an immigration or migration enforcement measure, so the decision on when to lift Title 42, we defer to the CDC. That being said, we are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it's appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border," Bedingfield said during a White House press briefing.

Title 42 was invoked by the Trump administration in 2020 in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule authorizes US border officials to deport migrants in order to stop the spread of contagious disease.

The Department of Homeland Security has plans to respond to the possible arrival of 12,000-18,000 illegal migrants at the US southern border daily should Title 42 be lifted, CBS news said on Tuesday in a report, citing DHS officials.

