White House Says Delaying Booster Shots for More Countries to Get Vaccines 'False Choice'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Delaying the administration of coronavirus booster shots until late September to allow more countries to get vaccines represents a "false choice," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We definitely feel that it's a false choice, and that we can do both," Psaki said when asked to comment on the World Health Organization's call to delay the administration of booster shots until September.