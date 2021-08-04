White House Says Delaying Booster Shots for More Countries to Get Vaccines 'False Choice'

- Home
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:35 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Delaying the administration of coronavirus booster shots until late September to allow more countries to get vaccines represents a "false choice," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
"We definitely feel that it's a false choice, and that we can do both," Psaki said when asked to comment on the World Health Organization's call to delay the administration of booster shots until September.