White House Says Democrats Rejected 4 Offers To Aid Americans, Talks Will Continue

Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) White House has said that the Democrats in the Congress have rejected four offers to help Americans with emergency unemployment and eviction protection, however, the talks will continue, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday.

"[A]t the president's direction, we have made no less than four different offers to Democrats on Capitol Hill on how we can make sure that enhanced unemployment that is set to expire today along with eviction protection that is set to expire as well, is protected," Meadows said at a White House briefing.

Meadow pointed out that the four different offers were actually rejected and have "not even been countered with a proposal."

The Chief of Staff noted that the discussions will continue, probably on Saturday as well, and will include personal meetings on Capitol Hill.

Meadows said he was disappointed about the situation and pointed out that the Democrats made no offers whatsoever to address the issues.

