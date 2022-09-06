UrduPoint.com

White House Says Designating Russia As Terrorism Sponsor Could Affect Ukraine, Food Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would affect Ukraine, jeopardize food exports and would not be a "strong" way forward, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would affect Ukraine, jeopardize food exports and would not be a "strong" way forward, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"It is not the most effective or strongest path forward," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

"This designation could have unintended consequences to Ukraine and the world, for example, according to humanitarian experts and NGOs we have spoken to, it could seriously affect the ability to deliver the assistance in areas of Ukraine. Another one is it could drive critical humanitarian and commercial actors away from facilitating food exports to help mitigate the global food crisis and jeopardize the Black Sea port deal ... It would also undercut unprecedented multilateral condition that has been so effective to holding Putin accountable and could also undermine our ability to support Ukraine at the negotiation table."

