White House Says Disagrees With Fitch Decision to Downgrade US Credit Rating

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Biden administration strongly disagrees with a decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade the United States' credit rating from AAA to AA+, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"We strongly disagree with this decision," the statement said on Tuesday.

Fitch's decision "defies reality" at a moment when US President Joe Biden has delivered strong economic recovery, the statement added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also released a statement expressing disagreement with Fitch's decision.