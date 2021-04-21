White House Says Discussions Ongoing About Potential Biden-Putin Summit

US officials are having high-level discussions with their Russian counterparts about the possible Biden-Putin summit in the summer, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) US officials are having high-level discussions with their Russian counterparts about the possible Biden-Putin summit in the summer, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"We're continuing to have discussions at a high level as, as is evidenced by the national security advisors conversation with his counterpart earlier this week," Psaki said.

Psaki also said that the new sanctions imposed on Russia last week were not meant to entice President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit.