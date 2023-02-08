White House Says Does Not Believe Conflict With China Inevitable
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed doubt on Wednesday that conflict with China is inevitable.
"We don't believe the conflict is inevitable and frankly there is no reason for it to come to that," Kirby said.