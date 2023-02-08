UrduPoint.com

White House Says Does Not Believe Conflict With China Inevitable

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed doubt on Wednesday that conflict with China is inevitable

"We don't believe the conflict is inevitable and frankly there is no reason for it to come to that," Kirby said.

"We don't believe the conflict is inevitable and frankly there is no reason for it to come to that," Kirby said.

