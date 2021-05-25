White House Says Does Not Believe Russia Involved in Ryanair Plane Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The United States continues to believe that Russia was not involved in the incident concerning the grounding of a Ryanair airplane in Belarus on Sunday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"I did not give any indication that we had that view yesterday and that has not changed," Psaki told a reporter when asked if President Joe Biden determined that Russia had any role in diverting the Ryanair airplane.