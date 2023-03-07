UrduPoint.com

White House Says Does Not Believe Taiwan Announced Its President Will Be Visiting US

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The White House said on Monday it does not believe that Taiwan has announced its president is going to visit the United States.

"I do not believe Taiwan has announced any travel for the President of Taiwan.

Taiwan's presidents have traveled to the US in the past, so I would refer you to Taiwan for anything specific for that," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen will visit California and New York in early April, the Financial Times reported earlier in the day.

