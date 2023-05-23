UrduPoint.com

White House Says Does Not Encourage, Support Attacks On Russian Territory

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The United States does not encourage, enable or support any attacks on Russian territory, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United States does not encourage, enable or support any attacks on Russian territory, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to our support to Ukraine, we obviously are not encouraging or enabling any support to attack Russian territory. Our focus is on making sure that Ukraine can defend itself and its own territory," Kirby said in an interview.

On Monday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region. The attack resulted in eight civilians sustaining injuries.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that after losing Bakhmut, the Ukrainian regime had resorted to terrorism by invading Grayvoronsky District. The sabotage group was blocked and eliminated, the ministry said. Kiev has denied its involvement in the attack.

