WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US never expected one set of sanctions to change Russia's behavior, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have never expected nor have we projected that one set of sanctions or any individual set of sanctions is going to immediately change behavior," Psaki said during a press briefing, when asked if the US administration thinks sanctions against Russia are working.

Earlier this month, the United States imposed new sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions for Moscow's alleged cyber-attacks and other hostile acts against US interests. The United States also expelled ten Russian diplomats from the country and outlawed US entities from purchasing ruble-based bonds.

According to charges laid out by the Biden administration, Russian intelligence was behind last year's SolarWinds hack on US information technology systems. Russia was also accused of interfering in the 2020 US election and waging chemical warfare. Moscow has denied the allegations as goundless.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the fresh round of anctions as running contrary to the interests of the two nations. In response, Russia banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.