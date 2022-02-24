UrduPoint.com

White House Says Does Not Know What Reports About Russian Full-Scale 'Invasion' Based On

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Biden administration does not know what media reports warning of a full-scale "invasion" by Russia against Ukraine are based on, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We don't know what that's based on," Psaki told a press briefing when asked about new media reports saying that the United States shared new intelligence with Ukraine warning about a full-scale invasion by Russia at any moment.

>