White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escalation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United States does not seek conflict with Russia and is attentive to managing escalation amid the Ukraine crisis, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We do not seek conflict with Russia.

Of course, we are attentive to managing escalation in this conflict as always, as we have been for the past six months or more of this war, and throughout this year," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.