UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Doesn't Expect One Set Of Sanctions To Instantly Change Russia's Behavior

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:31 PM

White House Says Doesn't Expect One Set of Sanctions to Instantly Change Russia's Behavior

The US never expected one set of sanctions to change Russia's behavior, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US never expected one set of sanctions to change Russia's behavior, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have never expected nor have we projected that one set of sanctions or any individual set of sanctions is going to immediately change behavior," Psaki said during a press briefing, when asked if the US administration thinks sanctions against Russia are working.

Related Topics

Russia White House

Recent Stories

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

21 minutes ago

86 falcons set free in Kazakhstan under Sheikh Zay ..

21 minutes ago

111,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 20 ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.