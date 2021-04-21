The US never expected one set of sanctions to change Russia's behavior, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The US never expected one set of sanctions to change Russia's behavior, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have never expected nor have we projected that one set of sanctions or any individual set of sanctions is going to immediately change behavior," Psaki said during a press briefing, when asked if the US administration thinks sanctions against Russia are working.