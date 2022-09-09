UrduPoint.com

White House Says Expects Congress To Commit Further $3.5Bln For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The White House expects the US Congress to commit $3.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine before the end of the fiscal year amid Russia's special military operation, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"(W)e expect another $3.5 billion to be committed (for Ukraine) before the end of the fiscal year," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

