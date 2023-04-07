Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

White House Says Experience In Afghanistan Helped US Prepare For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

White House Says Experience in Afghanistan Helped US Prepare for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States was better prepared to handle issues in Ukraine after learning valuable lessons from its involvement in Afghanistan, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Our experiences in Afghanistan informed our decision to set up a small group of experts for worst-case scenario planning on Ukraine, which included simulation exercises, and our ability to forcefully and plainly speak publicly about the risks we saw of a pending invasion," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House.

The comments come just as the White House released its summary of the 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which foreshadowed the later collapse of the Afghan government.

The Defense Department is set to make the classified reports available to Congress digitally on Thursday and release a separate unclassified summary on the White House's website.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine White House United States Congress From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crosse ..

UAE&#039;s merchandise trade with the world crossed $1 trillion mark in 2022: WT ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inf ..

Austin Says Afghanistan After Action Review to Inform Future Pentagon Decision-M ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's ..

UAE Red Crescent to Build 1,000 Houses in Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Rep ..

11 minutes ago
 Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar s ..

Mills in Sindh produce 6.6573 million tons sugar since start of season

12 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down impositio ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) strikes down imposition of income tax on immovable p ..

12 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) remo ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) removes 349 illegal connections in ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.