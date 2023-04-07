White House Says Experience in Afghanistan Helped US Prepare for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States was better prepared to handle issues in Ukraine after learning valuable lessons from its involvement in Afghanistan, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Our experiences in Afghanistan informed our decision to set up a small group of experts for worst-case scenario planning on Ukraine, which included simulation exercises, and our ability to forcefully and plainly speak publicly about the risks we saw of a pending invasion," Kirby said during a press briefing at the White House.

The comments come just as the White House released its summary of the 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which foreshadowed the later collapse of the Afghan government.

The Defense Department is set to make the classified reports available to Congress digitally on Thursday and release a separate unclassified summary on the White House's website.