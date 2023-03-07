White House Says F-16s for Ukraine Not on Table, Stance Unchanged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The delivery of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine is not on the table, and the United States' position on the issue has not changed, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"The President has already spoken to F-16s, as you all know, and nothing has changed. What the President has said, it is not on the table for now," Jean-Pierre told reporters.