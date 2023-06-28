Open Menu

White House Says FAA Stands Ready To Help Air Carriers Amid Flight Cancellations

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

White House Says FAA Stands Ready to Help Air Carriers Amid Flight Cancellations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with US air carriers to resolve an issue related to significant flight cancellations over the bad weather, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday.

"The people at the FAA are always willing to work cooperatively with companies to solve the problem, and the FAA stands ready to work with companies to address any issues," Dalton told reporters.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby criticized the FAA's decision to cancel thousands of flights last weekend due to a severe bout of weather. The company said that over 150,000 of its customers faced delays or cancellations.

Dalton noted that severe weather affected millions of people across the country in recent days.

FlightAware.com web tracker said that almost 5,000 flights, including more than 1,000 United Airlines flights, were delayed or canceled in the US on Tuesday.

