White House Says FDA Not Pressured to Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Before November Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that the food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not being pressured by anybody to approve a novel coronavirus vaccine before the upcoming November 3 presidential elections as has been alleged by the mainstream media.

"No one is pressuring the FDA to do anything," McEnany said. "This is again a bizarre theory spun up by CNN among others."

McEnany said US President Donald Trump wants to break through the regulatory barriers so that a vaccine can be produced and provided to the American people as quickly as possible.

"But he will not in any way sacrifice safety and making sure that is 100 percent airtight for the American people to receive it," McEnany said.

"So, the priority here is saving lives, safety, and there will be a safe and effective vaccine in the works."

On Sunday, FDA head Stephen Hahn said in an interview the agency is ready to authorize a coronavirus vaccine before the end of phase 3 clinical trials if such a move proves to bring more benefits than risks.

Hahn also said FDA's authorization for the emergency use of a potential vaccine did not equal full approval. FDA's decisions would be based on science and medicine and not on politics or the upcoming election, he added.