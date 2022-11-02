UrduPoint.com

White House Says Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Should Help Bring Housing Inflation Down

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 11:51 PM

White House Says Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Should Help Bring Housing Inflation Down

The Biden administration respects the independence of the Federal Reserve and believes the Fed's latest interest rate increase will help bring down housing inflation, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Biden administration respects the independence of the Federal Reserve and believes the Fed's latest interest rate increase will help bring down housing inflation, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"Our view is that the Fed is a independent agency and we respect their independence. The Fed actions helped bring inflation down.

And as mortgage rates increase, demand in the housing market, should continue to cool and inventory should increase, which should have the effect of lowering housing inflation," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "This is part of our transition to stable and more stable and steady growth."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates by 75 basis points in the 6th rate hike of the year.

