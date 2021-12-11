White House Says Format of NATO-Russia Talks Not Yet Determined

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A format of talks between NATO countries and Russia, which President Joe Biden announced shorty after his virtual summit with President Vladimir Putin, has not yet been determined, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"There have been formats for conversations about European security with Russia for 70 years, approximately.

And many of those are formats that could work," Psaki said in a press briefing. "As we're determining what that looks like, we have been engaged on a daily basis with all of the players here, our European partners at a range of levels ... and we will continue to be, but I don't have any update at this point on the format."

On Wednesday, Biden said he expects to announce by Friday a high-level meeting between Russia, the US and four other key NATO countries to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance's activities in eastern Europe.