UrduPoint.com

White House Says Format Of NATO-Russia Talks Not Yet Determined

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

White House Says Format of NATO-Russia Talks Not Yet Determined

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A format of talks between NATO countries and Russia, which President Joe Biden announced shorty after his virtual summit with President Vladimir Putin, has not yet been determined, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"There have been formats for conversations about European security with Russia for 70 years, approximately.

And many of those are formats that could work," Psaki said in a press briefing. "As we're determining what that looks like, we have been engaged on a daily basis with all of the players here, our European partners at a range of levels ... and we will continue to be, but I don't have any update at this point on the format."

On Wednesday, Biden said he expects to announce by Friday a high-level meeting between Russia, the US and four other key NATO countries to address Moscow's concerns about the alliance's activities in eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe White House Vladimir Putin Alliance All

Recent Stories

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

45 minutes ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

45 minutes ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

47 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

47 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

47 minutes ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch ..

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.