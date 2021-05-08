UrduPoint.com
White House Says 'Good Sign' US-Iran Talks Continuing, Progress Made

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

The White House considers it a good sign that discussions with Iran are continuing and progress was made during the Vienna talks, spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The White House considers it a good sign that discussions with Iran are continuing and progress was made during the Vienna talks, spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We always knew that this would be a long process and challenging but we also feel that it has been a good sign that there have been diplomatic engagements over the past several weeks even through indirect channels with the Iranians.

Some progress has been made and we have a better idea of what we need to do moving forward," Psaki said. "The talks are continuing, that is a good sign."

