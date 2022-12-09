White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Returns Home in Prisoner Swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to the United States on Friday after being released from custody in Russia in a prisoner exchange and is in good health, White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to the United States on Friday after being released from custody in Russia in a prisoner exchange and is in good health, White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

A plane carrying Griner landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday morning.

"She was in very, very good spirits when she got off the plane and appeared to be, obviously, in good health," Kirby told NBC news.

However, US authorities want to be sure that she does not need additional treatment, he noted.

"We are going to get over that treatment facility and have her have all the access she needs to healthcare workers just to make sure that she is ok," Kirby added.

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged Griner and Viktor Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.