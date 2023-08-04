Open Menu

White House Says Has Info Indicating Russia Seeks More Military Cooperation With N. Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that the United States has information indicating Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation with North Korea, especially through arms sales.

"Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation with the DPRK, such as through DPRK sale of artillery munitions, again, to Russia," Kirby told a briefing.

The United States, Kirby said, remains concerned that North Korea continues to contemplate providing military support to Russia's military operation against Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea from July 25-27 at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Shoigu briefed President Vladimir Putin on results of his recent visit to North Korea.

