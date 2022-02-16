White House Says Has No Attribution for Cyber Attacks Against Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has not reached a conclusion about who is responsible for conducting a cyberattack against Ukraine's defense ministry website and two major banks in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"I don't have anything on the attribution at this point in time," Psaki said on Tuesday when asked if the United States attributes those attacks to Russia. "We have been in touch with the Ukrainians, our allies and partners, working with them to deter and respond to malicious cyber activity."