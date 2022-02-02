UrduPoint.com

White House Says Has No Biden-Zelenskyy Call To Preview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The White House has no call between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to predict but the two leaders are in regular touch to discuss the situation around the country, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"He (Biden) has talked to him (Zelenskyy) a couple of times in the last few weeks and we have been in regular contact," Psaki said during a press briefing. "So, certainly it (phone call) is possible. We've been in regular touch, but I don't have any call to predict at this point."

Besides Biden himself, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in close contact with their Ukrainian counterparts, Psaki added.

On Monday, CNN reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that the latest talks between the two leaders "did not go well" due to differences over the risk levels of an alleged "Russian invasion.

" Biden purportedly told Zelenskyy that an invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while the latter questioned the assessment. White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed the reports as false.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

