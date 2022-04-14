UrduPoint.com

White House Says Has No Comment On Proposed Purchase Of Twitter By Elon Musk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:43 PM

White House Says Has No Comment on Proposed Purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

The Biden administration has no comment on the proposed purchase of 100% stake in Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has no comment on the proposed purchase of 100% stake in Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Musk in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offered to purchase 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share, according to a letter Musk sent along with the filing.

"This is an offer by a private investor and we don't have any comment here. The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing when asked about the proposed purchase.

The potential sale would put Twitter's market capitalization above $43 billion. If the offer is rejected, Musk would have to reconsider his position as a shareholder in the social media company, according to his letter.

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Twitter White House Company Sale Elon Musk Market Share Billion

Recent Stories

Profiteers fined for overpricing

Profiteers fined for overpricing

37 seconds ago
 9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

40 seconds ago
 Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terroris ..

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

42 seconds ago
 Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation ..

Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation of Combat Missile Systems

44 seconds ago
 No political role as country's future rests on dem ..

No political role as country's future rests on democracy: DG ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port fo ..

Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port for Grain Exports - Lithuanian P ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.