White House Says Has No Comment on Proposed Purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has no comment on the proposed purchase of 100% stake in Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Musk in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offered to purchase 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share, according to a letter Musk sent along with the filing.

"This is an offer by a private investor and we don't have any comment here. The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing when asked about the proposed purchase.

The potential sale would put Twitter's market capitalization above $43 billion. If the offer is rejected, Musk would have to reconsider his position as a shareholder in the social media company, according to his letter.